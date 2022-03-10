2 charged as Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting near Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities arrested two people wanted for a deadly shooting near Seymour.

Gage Bittner and Teresa Ireland are behind bars in the investigation. Bittner faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Ireland is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony.

Investigators say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon east of Seymour off of Peewee Crossing Road. Sheriff Roye Cole said deputies responded to a call of a neighbor saying there had been a shooting. Deputies found a man dead of three gunshot wounds. Sheriff Cole did not release the victim’s name.

Neighbor, Gary Dale, said violence doesn’t happen near him.

”Been a peaceful neighborhood out here,” said Dale. “Everybody knows everybody. Everybody wants to help everybody else, scratch their back, do anything for them.”

Dale said this type of violence is rare.

”Most we ever have of somebody going down this road, throwing beer bottles out, or speeding down the road,” said Dale.

Dale said in all his time here, violence is not normal.

”If somebody needs my help, I’ll help them if I need help, they’ll come and help me,” said Dale.

Principle of Ozark Mennonite School Nathan Yoder said his kids can learn from this. The school sits down the street from the crime scene.

”Never let a crisis go to waste,” said Yoder. “The thing that we want to do is use this as a teachable moment for our children.”

Yoder said it was alarming.

“As humans, we tend to make small choices in a downward sort of way and quickly end up in a place we don’t want to be or never dreamed we’d be,” said Yoder.

Sheriff Cole said they all knew each other, but cannot release a motive.

“This is another example where every person in there has a criminal history and so we were pretty familiar with the residents,” said Sheriff Cole.

Dale hopes they never have to hear about this again.

”Just seems like everybody wants to be enemies,” said Dale. “Instead of trying to bond and be friends.”

