Allergy drops or shots? Mercy doctor said it’s up to you

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring is on the horizon. The area is already feeling the change of seasons as allergies begin to flare up.

Daryl Tate, said his allergies get bad this time of year.

“Watery eyes, probably coughing, sneezing, miserable,” said Tate.

Dr. Erich Mertensmeyer, an ear, nose, and throat doctor at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, says allergy season is upon us. He offers Sublingual Immunotherapy, which are shots or drops to get rid of your allergies.

“We may do the injections in our office, whereas the sublingual drops, are at least a million times safer,” said Dr. Mertensmeyer.

Dr. Mertensmeyer said the sublingual or allergy drops have been around for a while.

“Where they live makes a difference whether two hours of driving in for a shot once a week may not be feasible, but maybe they could do the drops under the tongue,” said Dr. Mertensmeyer.

Dr. Mertensmeyer said for the shots you have to come in weekly, where as the drops can be done at home, and they have a less chance for an allergic reaction.

Shari Gorden said she wishes she had the chance to take the drops rather than her allergy shots.

“Taking the drops would be a lot more beneficial,” said Gorden. “A lot of times when you do the injections, you have to go into a clinic to get the injections.”

Mertensmeyer said both injections and drops take up from six to twelve months to see and effect and its a four year therapy.

Tate and Gorden said this time of the year is the worst for them.

“You can’t breathe, you can’t talk and then my eyes even like swell and water up,” said Tate.

“Every spring, I usually get allergies,” said Gorden.

Dr. Mertensmeyer said their enhanced allergy medicine is specific for your needs.

“You’re not going to go to a pharmacy to fill that, the shots also,” said Dr. Mertensmeyer. “They’re formulated by us in our office, so we make those basically tailored to that individual patient’s allergy test.”

Doctors said you can use nasal sprays or over the counter drugs for allergies. If you have problems for more than a few months out of the year, they said to ask your doctor about the allergy shots or drops.

