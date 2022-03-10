Branson city leaders discuss Spring Break 2021 record visitor report, plus tips to ensure safe travels

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Spring Break starts next week for many students in the Ozarks, and Branson is a popular spot to visit during the time off.

The tourist town saw a record-breaking number of spring breakers last year. More than 800,000 people visited Branson in March and more than 600,000 in April.

City leaders are prepared to see a spike in visitors next week. Lynn Berry, communications director for the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, says there has also been more interest in new businesses coming to the area.

“Of course, it was pent up last year, pent up demand was what drove a lot of folks to come,” said Berry. ”I think this year we’re going to have folks that have missed some of the newest things that have opened in the past two years.”

As more people flock to the tourist town, the need for safety increases as well.

”A lot of people like to leave their purse sitting on their seat open,” said Branson visitor Sean Lally. “Somebody walks by and is like, ‘Wow, isn’t that an opportunity.’”

The Branson Police Department reports most vehicle break-ins are due to unlocked cars. Lally says visitors should be careful if they put their keys in your pocket.

”Make sure you’re not pushing on your fob button and unlocking your door while you’re in the store,” Lally said.

”A lot of people like to park in areas that aren’t secure,” said Branson visitor Ann Lally. “Parking in an area where there’s a lot of people and cars is probably a good idea.”

Police say you should document serial numbers to your electronics and firearms in case they were to get stolen. That way they can be reported quickly. You should also hide any valuables under the seat of your car.

”If you have a cellphone you don’t want to carry around, put it in the glove box that way it’s out of sight out of mind,” said Lally.

Branson Police say if you need a form to document your serial numbers you can visit the operation ID Crime Prevention Program on the city’s website. CLICK HERE to fill out the form.

