Car Seat Safety: Keep your children from getting hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safety experts in Springfield are offering tips on the proper safety of car seats for children. This comes after the death of a Springfield infant police say was in a child seat.

Becky Spain is the coordinator for Safe Kids. Spain says it’s crucial to make sure kids are properly clipped into the car seat.

”The clip on the car seat is supposed to be chest high so if that clip is up too high and the child’s head falls forward, it can actually choke them so we want to make sure that we don’t let our children sleep in the car seat,” Spain says.

The safest way for a child to sleep is on a firm mattress. Spain says if they do fall asleep in a car seat, it’s important to take them out of it when you get out of the car.

“An infant’s head is so much bigger in proportion to their body than like what ours is so there’s actually danger in the child’s head coming forward and it can cause positional asphyxiation or basically suffocation,” Spain says.

That’s why the positioning of the harness is so important. Spain says the chest clip should be even with their armpits, not low like on their stomach and not too high that it’s on their neck.

“Whenever you put your child in here, if you’ve got a nice tight fit and you can’t pinch, that means you’ve got the child in their snug enough,” Spain says. “But if you can do this and grab material around your child’s shoulders, it’s not tight enough.”

Amanda Burkdoll always takes her daughter out of the car seat immediately. Burkdoll says she’s heard of how harmful it can be.

“There are unfortunate studies and stories of children passing from being left in a car seat from the way that they were laying in it for longer periods than needed,” Burkdoll says.

Burkdoll is urging all moms to be careful when buying used car seats.

“Especially if the car seat has already been in a vehicle accident and you don’t know the person that you’re buying it from,” Burkdoll says. “To me, that is putting my child at a higher risk so I would rather buy new or maybe from someone personally that I know.”

There are rigorous safety tests before car seats can go on the market. Families assume what they buy, passed at least the basic requirements. An On Your Side investigation found there are counterfeit car seats. More information on that can be found here.

With snow in the forecast, parents need to remove any winter jackets before putting their child in a car seat. That way the chest clip fits right up against their body.

