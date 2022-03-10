Fact Finders: Tracking the origin of those free COVID-19 test kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The White House just announced this week that you can now order a second round of free COVID-19 home test kits. After getting a test kit in the first round, one of our viewers wanted to know, “Are the free COVID-19 test kits made in America?”

3 primary companies are making the kits. One is by Roche Diagnostics. Their kits are made in South Korea. I-health makes another set of the kits you might be getting in the mail. Those are produced in China. A third company is named Abbott. Those rapid at-home test kits are made in the United States.

The postal service says it’s sent more than 270 million of the free COVID-19 test kits to American households. You can order COVID-19 test kits here.

Dr. Nancy Yoon of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says those three brands are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. And, once you get them, do read the instructions before use.

“You have to be very specific, get all your materials out. Some of them need to use a control solution to kind of like drop-down. So, if you’re not, you know, used to doing labs if you’re not, you know, a lab tech or a healthcare worker, people really need to take the time to read the instructions carefully. I mean, it’s fairly simple, but they have to follow them exactly, to get the right results,” explained Dr. Yoon.

The U-S Department of Health and Human Services announced back in October a $560 million investment to increase the supply and availability of COVID-19 Tests. HHS says the money went to a dozen U.S. Companies.

So, for the viewer’s question, “Are the free COVID-19 test kits made in America?” We can’t say yes or no. You’ll have to check your box at home to see where it was made.

Do know all of the free kits have been approved under an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. If you want to double-check your test kit, click here.

This story was produced with assistance from Gray Washington Bureau reporter Priscilla Huff.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.