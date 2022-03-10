Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks

Snow falls on roads in Springfield.
Snow falls on roads in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for more snow in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Ozarks. It lasts from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday. The counties include:

MISSOURI:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

Arkansas:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for accumulating snow in the Ozarks. Up to three inches is possible. The snow could impact roads Friday.

Stay ahead of the changing weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

