First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for more snow in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Ozarks. It lasts from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday. The counties include:

MISSOURI:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

Arkansas:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for accumulating snow in the Ozarks. Up to three inches is possible. The snow could impact roads Friday.

