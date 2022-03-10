Harrison, Ark. man asks ‘Pray for Ukraine’

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For the past 14 days a Harrison resident, Jeff Middleton, has been holding a flag downtown with signs that say ‘Pray for Ukraine.’

Middleton is a former school counselor who housed multiple foreign exchange students over the years. One of his last was Ukrainian girl, who is now a University of Arkansas graduate, working an engineering job in Fayetteville.

”Liza from Ukraine, she was just wonderful, we loved her,” said Middleton. “She stayed for one year and went home to graduate from high school. We offered here to come back and we would sponsor her to go to the University of Arkansas.”

It’s a large reason why Middleton is showing support for everyone affected by the Russian Invasion, not just those in Ukraine, but also Ukrainians who are here stateside.

”So this is just my way of reminding people in Harrison, Arkansas that there is some really bad stuff going on, on the other side of the world,” he said. “I’m not trying to raise money, I’ve had people offer me money. We’re just trying to raise awareness. There are so many issues going on these days that affect everybody.”

Because it is just as hard for those here, like Ivan Bondarenko, a Ukrainian currently going to school in Mountain Home. Bonderenko is from the eastern part of the country less than 50 miles from the Russian boarder.

”So I lived in a region that was the most endangered zone,” Bondarenko explained. “So it makes me feel unfair that I am here compared to them.”

That is exactly why Bondarenko appreciates the support he’s been shown in the United States.

”I don’t think if Russia will take over Ukraine, I don’t think I will even be able to get back over to Ukraine,” said Bondarenko.

”These kids when they live here in the U.S. they leave such an impression on everyone they come in contact with,” said Middleton. “They’re so appreciative that people in the U.S. even think about them at all.”

Middleton plans on sitting downtown with his flag for the foreseeable future while the Russian invasion in Ukraine ensues.

