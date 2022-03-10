Late winter storm brings heavy snow to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A late winter storm moved over Kansas and much of Missouri starting Thursday morning, snarling traffic and leading schools to cancel in-person classes — just 10 days before the official start of spring.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Thursday for most of the northern half of Kansas and parts of central and western Missouri, including Kansas City and surrounding communities. The warning was set to expire early Friday morning.

The heaviest snow was expected in central Kansas, where up to 8 inches were forecast to fall, according to the weather service. The Kansas City area is expected to get up to 7 inches.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for much of the rest of Kansas and Missouri. St. Louis was expected to get around 2 inches of snow, while areas north, such as Hannibal, Missouri expect to see up to 7 inches of snow by early Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.