Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do your research before getting this certain breed of dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a heads up before you decide to get a certain breed of dog being made famous in a new movie.

Channing tatum’s most recent movie called ‘Dog’ features a gorgeous Belgian Malinois. That has trainers and rescue organizations worried there will be a big rush by people to go buy or adopt one, but you need to do your research on this breed first.

Even at eight years old, Ranger has seemingly never ending energy.

“He’s always working, he’s always moving.”

His owner Angela Nelson says it’s a lifestyle, owning a Malinois.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I trained and he trained and it’s our life now.”

Dog trainer Misty Fry tells us, “they’re a working dog. Nowadays, we use them a lot in police work, search and rescue.”

Fry says you need to give these dogs jobs to do, or you’ll be sorry.

“Because they’re so high drive and high energy, they need to be able to use that energy or it can come out in anxiety, aggression, destructive behavior.”

Angela has seen that destruction firsthand, saying Ranger has destroyed door frames, window seals and a table.

Along with a lot of training classes for Ranger, she does 5-k’s and biathalons with him and got him into barn hunting competitions where the dogs hunt rats.

Misty says, “you have to be prepared to give them an outlet. Brain games, physical activity, take them places with you.”

And be extra careful if you get a malinois as a puppy.

“As puppies, we call them maligators because they’re all teeth and they put them everywhere and that’s what makes them such a good police dog.”

They can be great pets too. You just need to willing to the great owner they need.

“Be in it for the long haul. Even when they’re older, they’re still high energy and their brain is still going and if you don’t keep that with a job, bad stuff can happen.”

To find out more about the breed, check out the AKC link below.

