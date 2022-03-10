New Water Assistance Program opens in Missouri after delays at state level

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new program in Missouri will help pay current and past-due water and sewer bills for residents who meet income guidelines.

The Missouri Department of Social Services has started accepting applications for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The LIHWAP program offers a one-time payment, up to $750, to cover past and current water and wastewater bills. If this sounds familiar to you, it likely is. The program was supposed to be rolled out in October of 2021, but after more than one delay at the state level, it wasn’t started until February 28th, 2022.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, OACAC, administers the program for much of the Ozarks.

“When you get new programs, you may not have everything in order at times,” says Tommie Trammell, LIHEAP Director at OACAC. “That’s why you have applications before February. People were applying, and the application may have had a glitch in it as well. But, for OACAC, we have around 67 applications so far. Which is a good thing.”

If you are one of those people who submitted an application before February 28th, MoDSS says you need to fill out and submit a new application. Trammell says if you’ve received energy assistance through OACAC in the past, you will automatically get an application in the mail. If not, there are several ways that you can apply.

“They can call our energy assistance line at 417-864-3460,” says Trammell. “They may go to the OACAC website. Just type in oac.ac and click on energy assistance and they’ll see the water application. They can go to Missouri.gov as well. Type in LIHWAP and they’ll see an application. Then, you can turn the application in at the OACAC office at 215 S Barnes in Springfield, or fax it to us at 417-864-3472.”

Trammell says there are a few more things you should keep in mind if you are looking to apply. The amount of money that’s paid out will be based on your need at the time.

“So if I see a water application for $40, I will pay $40,” explains Trammell. “It’s not the $750 that they see in the newspaper that they’ll get. It’s what the need is at that time. When people need help with any amount of money, they should apply for the program. Because $40 dollars can go toward some medicine, or maybe toward some fuel or food. So, $40 dollars is a lot of money to help with other needs.”

She also explains that utility companies play a role in the process. Water and sewer suppliers have to sign agreements saying they will participate in the program, for their customers’ bills to be paid. Not all of the suppliers in our area have signed that agreement.

“I turned in about 50, and 35 of them have signed an agreement, which is very good,” says Trammell. “So let’s say we have a household that sends in a water bill that is not under a participating supplier. What we’re gonna do is try to reach out to that supplier and ask them, ‘You have people that need help. Would you want to sign an agreement and receive the funding for the households that you have?’”

Trammell says residents should turn in applications as soon as they can. There isn’t a set end date for the program. Instead, it will end when the money runs out.

“It will be until we run out of funding for the program, or if there’s money left over, maybe then the state will decide to just carry the program through,” says Trammell. “So right now all we know is that we are going to use this program as long as funding is available.”

Income Guidelines:

Individuals with water and wastewater bills who are at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income (SMI) may be eligible for help through LIHWAP. For a family of four, 60 percent of the SMI would be a monthly income of $4,252 or a yearly income of $51,021. In addition to meeting the income criteria, individuals must:

Be responsible for paying home utility costs

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments

Live in Missouri

Be a United States Citizen (or have been legally admitted for permanent residency)

OACAC has provided more details on how to apply on its website: https://oac.ac/liheap-energy-programs/#:~:text=The%20Low%20Income%20Household%20Water,for%20the%20landlord%20documentation%20request.

