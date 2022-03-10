New website makes finding farmers markets easier for consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Agriculture contributes billions of dollars to the state economy. And one website is making it a lot easier to support Missouri farmers.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched a new website helping consumers support local farmers and buy local groceries.

“We’ve always had our online directory or at least for the last several years,” said Missouri Grows Program Director Taylor Tuttle. “Which is really helpful for consumers and folks across the state to find those Missouri-grown products. We know that in today’s world, everything’s very visual. So having that interactive map makes it just a little bit easier for our folks to zoom in on their geographical location and find those farmer’s markets in their area.”

Missouri Grown is part of the Missouri Department of Agriculture and works to connect farmers with customers and promote Missouri agribusiness. The map was created to make it easier to locate farmers’ markets but you can also locate many other agritourism hot spots.

“Folks can certainly search for farmer’s markets,” said Tuttle. “But they can also search for agritourism locations, bed, and breakfasts, distilleries all those different types of Missouri grown businesses that we have in our member directory.”

Tuttle says that more people are interested in where their food is coming from, creating a higher interest in shopping at farmers’ markets.

“We see today’s consumer is really interested in who’s raising their food, growing their food, or processing their food,” said Tuttle. “So it’s a great way to connect consumers to those producers.”

Several Farmer’s markets in Missouri and Arkansas also accept SNAP Benefits including the Farmers Market of the Ozarks in Springfield.

