The Place-Fact or Fiction: Momo, the Missouri Monster

Momo was a creature that was supposedly sighted in the town of Louisiana, MO in 1972.
Momo was a large bigfoot-like creature that supposedly terrorized the town of Louisiana, Missouri in the early 1970s.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Bigfoot-like creature roaming the rural areas of Missouri?

It sounds like something out of a creature feature but for the residents of a small Missouri town, the threat was all too real.

The Place photographer Mason Seidel interviewed author and researcher Lyle Blackburn about the Missouri Monster and learned about the history of the creature.

For more information on the story, visit https://www.lyleblackburn.com/

