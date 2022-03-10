Advertisement

Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition

Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday....
Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday. Corporal Ben Cooper (pictured right) also died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a second officer involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Joplin “will not recover” from his injuries. Another officer remains in serious, but stable condition.

Police identified Jake Reed as the officer who would not recover from his injuries. Police say Reed is an organ donor and plans are underway for transplants.

On Wednesday, police identified Corporal Ben Cooper as the first officer who died in the line of duty Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Anthony R. Felix, 40, of Joplin, also died in the incident.

On Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. outside a store at the Northpark Crossing Shopping Center. Investigators say two officers exchanged gunfire. Investigators say Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin.

Police say Cooper died from his injuries and Reed “will not recover” after injuries in the altercation. Police say another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and injured, but is considered in stable condition.

Police say Hirshey encountered Felix as he was trying to steal another vehcile. Police say Hirshey tried to box in the suspect to prevent escape, but the suspect fired through a patrol car window and struck Hirshey. Investigators say Hirshey is facing challenges, but is expected to recover.

Police say another officer, identified as Captain William Davis, fatally shot Felix near that area. Police say Davis left a position of cover and exposed himself while the suspect fired a weapon at officers. Police say, if not for Davis’ actions, other officers or citizens could have been killed.

Funeral arrangements for Cooper and Reed will be announced in the upcoming days. Police say it has been decades since the last officer died in the line of duty.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

