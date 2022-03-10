Advertisement

Springfield city officials, citizens react to Missouri House passing bill for guns on buses and churches

(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s House approved a bill Wednesday that would allow guns in churches and on public transportation.

The House voted 101-40 in favor of the measure, which now heads to the Senate for consideration.

As of now people need permission from churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of religious worship in Missouri to bring firearms in.

“We just don’t think that overall it’s a good idea,” said Joel Alexander with the City of Springfield. “We are not aware of anyone with transit systems that are in favor of this.”

The City of Springfield says it brings on a safety concern.

”We do not think it’s a safe measure for everyone and a lot of people on the bus don’t want it either,“ said Alexander.

Supporters in the Springfield area say it would actually provide more protection for the gun owners and others.

”I don’t have a downside to people carrying guns, it always will make you safer,” said Nick Newman with Cherokee Firearms in Springfield. “In some cases, people have an exact opposite opinion and think more guns means more crime. But actually, on this side of the fence, it saves you against your attacker.”

Guns would still be banned on Amtrak trains if the bill is signed.

The pending bill would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns into worship sites and public transportation without permission. It would also lower the age to get a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18 years old.

