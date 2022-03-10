Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Dijon Roasted Pork Chop Dinner

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take your pork chop to another level.

One-Pan Dijon Roasted Pork Chop Dinner

4 Center-cut pork loin chops

4 Red potatoes cut into bite-sized pieces

1 Bundle fresh asparagus

1 Sweet onion chopped

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tsp salt

2 Tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl combine olive oil, mustard, and honey. Cut asparagus into thirds. Toss, chops, asparagus, onions, and potatoes in a large bowl. Place mixture on a sprayed sheet pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven until pork chops reach an internal temperature of 150 degrees. Let sit at room temperature for five minutes.

The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

