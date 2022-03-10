Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Dijon Roasted Pork Chop Dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take your pork chop to another level.
One-Pan Dijon Roasted Pork Chop Dinner
4 Center-cut pork loin chops
4 Red potatoes cut into bite-sized pieces
1 Bundle fresh asparagus
1 Sweet onion chopped
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp honey
1 Tsp salt
2 Tsp pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl combine olive oil, mustard, and honey. Cut asparagus into thirds. Toss, chops, asparagus, onions, and potatoes in a large bowl. Place mixture on a sprayed sheet pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven until pork chops reach an internal temperature of 150 degrees. Let sit at room temperature for five minutes.
The recipe serves four.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.