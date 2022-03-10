Advertisement

Waynesville School District reports handgun found Wednesday at campus building; no one hurt

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville School District says it is working with police after finding a handgun Wednesday at a campus building.

In an email to parents, the district says students reported finding a weapon at the sixth-grade center Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt. The district says the person responsible will face disciplinary action.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, we want to assure you that the Waynesville R-VI School District cooperates with law enforcement officials and all discipline policies will be followed,” said the district in an email to parents.

The school district says security measures and protocols are in place to help maintain safety across the district.

