Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting near Seymour, Mo.

(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities arrested two people wanted for a deadly shooting near Seymour.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon east of Seymour off of Peewee Crossing Road.

Sheriff Roye Cole says deputies responded to a call of a neighbor saying there had been a shooting. Deputies found a man dead of a gunshot wound. Sheriff Cole did not release the victim’s name.

Deputies later arrested two believed to be involved. Sheriff Cole calls this is an isolated incident.

