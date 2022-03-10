Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting near Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities arrested two people wanted for a deadly shooting near Seymour.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon east of Seymour off of Peewee Crossing Road.

Sheriff Roye Cole says deputies responded to a call of a neighbor saying there had been a shooting. Deputies found a man dead of a gunshot wound. Sheriff Cole did not release the victim’s name.

Deputies later arrested two believed to be involved. Sheriff Cole calls this is an isolated incident.

