On Your Side Investigation Follow-Up: Fallen Springfield police officer gets proper headstone

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thanks to an On Your Side Investigation, a fallen Springfield police officer has a headstone.

Two years ago this month 32-year-old Officer Walsh died in the line of duty. He was shot while responding to a mass shooting at a gas station. Officer Walsh was buried with honors.

His wife, Sheri, paid $16,000 for his headstone and waited months. She says she was told her order was lost. After several missed deadlines, she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.

After our investigation aired, Sheri Walsh says communication improved with Rivermonte Memorial Gardens and they got to work. The gravesite is complete.

“I always sit kind of facing the trees,” said Walsh. “It’s just more peaceful to look out at nothingness. I like that on this part of the bench it says ‘do good’. I’ll sit here and I can feel it with my hands.”

The gravesite is exactly what she ordered. It’s a place to honor her high school sweetheart who gave all.

Our investigation discovered Rivermonte, is owned by a company called StoneMor in Pennsylvania. It has an ‘F’ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The Pennsylvania Attorney General sued the company. It agreed to a $50,000 settlement. After our story aired, multiple businesses, individuals, and lawmakers reached out to help.

“The story lit that fire that I hadn’t been able to do in the previous months of just calling. I was very thankful. Relief is just the right word for it,” said Walsh.

“I thanked Ashley for all of her work in getting that accomplished because the monument company, as you know, was not being receptive and doing what they were supposed to be doing,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “I’m very relieved and gratified that it’s done.”

Walsh says next week on the anniversary, she’ll do some volunteering, visit the gravesite with friends, and then they’ll go to dinner at one of Chris’ favorite restaurants.

On Your Side reached out to Rivermonte again for the comment. The general manager told us in an email, ‘We have honored and installed everything the family asked for.’

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

