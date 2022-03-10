ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri attorney general files charges against Maries County, Mo. contractor

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed charges against a contractor accused of consumer fraud.

Rodney G. Durbin, of Belle, Missouri faces nine counts for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly Missourians. Durbin operated “Honey Do’s Handy Service.”

Investigators say Durbin falsely promised consumers he would provide construction and moving services in exchange for upfront payments. Investigators say once paid, Durbin only performed a minimal amount of work before abandoning the projects and refusing to issue refunds. They say on three occasions, the victims of this fraud were elderly.

Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by Durbin or any other contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

