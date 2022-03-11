Attorney for James Phelps, 1 of 2 charged in death of Cassidy Rainwater, files several motions in criminal case

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An attorney for James Phelps, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, filed several motions in the criminal case this week.

Phelps is now represented by Thomas Jacquinot, a public defender for the Capital Division and is based in Kansas City.

Jacquinot filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss a charge of abandonment of a corpse. On Wednesday, he filed motions to record all court proceedings and a motion for Phelps to appear in person for future court hearings.

The state filed a response Thursday to the request that Phelps appears in person for future proceedings. It’s unclear if the other motions filed this week will be granted.

Phelps has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for March 18. He and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face charges for kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in December confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

