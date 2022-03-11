Bolivar among SWMO cities with most snow Friday, residents look forward to spring

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Another snowstorm makes way through the Ozarks region Friday, bringing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow for several counties.

Some parts of Bolivar picked up several inches of accumulating snow throughout Friday. With less than 10 days until the start of spring, some residents are feeling uneasy about Friday’s snow.

“Oh I hope its the last snow,” said Morgan Bridges, a truck driver in the Bolivar area.

“Needs to go away so spring can come over,” said Bolivar resident Richard Taylor.

Bridges said the snow makes driving harder for his job.

”It makes a mess everywhere,” said Bridges. ”Weather causes my tires to lose more traction around curves and tight places where I have to be at.”

Taylor said, despite his concerns with the snow, it gives him more time to see his family.

“My grand kids live next door and I enjoy going out, playing,” said Taylor. “I enjoy the snow and I get out, watch them. Sometimes play with them.”

Taylor says the snow can present challenges for treating the roads.

”Going to get my grandson at college right now, [I’m] picking him up because I wouldn’t let him drive,” said Taylor. “I didn’t want him getting stuck and put in the ditch somewhere.”

But both Bridges and Taylor hope clear skies and green grass are on the horizon.

”I do enjoy snow, and I enjoy the spring coming,” said Taylor

”Just sick of it. You know? I’d rather be out playing outside, going swimming,” said Bridges. “Play around with the kids travel around.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.