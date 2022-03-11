Branson Fire Rescue Administration explains strategic planning goals for 2023-2024

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Fire Rescue Administration kicked off its strategic planning process for 2023-2024. The planning process allows staff to identify goals and create an action plan for the department.

Branson Fire Rescue’s 2023-24 strategic plan has numerous objectives from the construction of a new fire station 4 to developing a plan to achieve accreditation.

“We monitor our response times, our fire losses, the apparatus in-service and out-of-service times,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.

Chief Martin says these are the goals that help them to achieve excellence in fire rescue operations that the citizens expect. The next step for the department is employee development, which includes plans to keep firefighters well-trained and equipped.

”We are very thankful that we are pretty much fully-staffed right now,” said Martin. “That’s a challenge in fire and police right now across the country currently.”

However, Martin says he recognizes the challenges that could come their way in 2023 and 2024 with the building of a new fire station 4 on the south side of Branson. He says a public safety tax helped the department purchase the land and staff are currently working with an architect for design work. This new addition will require the hiring of additional firefighters.

”An area where our response times are very long, so we’ve made that commitment to the citizens towards the south to build the fire station,” Martin said.

He says funding is always a challenge, and being very strategic about the funding provided to the department from the tax payers is essential.

”The drive towards excellence will help,” said Martin. “Additionally, we believe that will help our ISL rating by adding that fire station, the additional personnel and the equipment should see some benefits to the taxpayers in reduced fire insurance premiums.”

Chief Martin says fire station 4 is estimated to be completed by Spring 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

