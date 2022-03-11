CATCH-A-CROOK: Viewer tips help Greene County deputies arrest a wanted couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies arrested a wanted couple this week, thanks to tips from KY3 viewers. Calvin Jones and Deasarea Bingham are now in the Greene County jail. Deputies arrested them Wednesday night in Springfield. KY3 featured the couple as fugitives in last week’s Catch a Crook.

Jones faces multiple charges of stealing, amphetamine stealing, motor vehicle theft and drug possession. Investigators say his girlfriend, Deasarea Bingham, faces five charges of forgery, and a charge of trafficking stolen identities. She’s scheduled for court tomorrow morning.

Greene County prosecutors have filed charges against a man in a Springfield shooting this week. Deputies arrested Walter Weatherspoon Junior in the 5300 block of South Westwood at Plainview. That’s where investigators say the 37-year-old fired a shot at a man on Tuesday around noon. The bullet did not hit the man.

Walter Weatherspoon Junior, 37 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives say the two men had been arguing. Weatherspoon is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He’s scheduled to appear in court March 14.

