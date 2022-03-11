Death investigation underway in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police have launched a death investigation Thursday evening in Osage Beach.

Police say the death stems from a check well-being call in city limits. Officers responded to a home off of Red Bud Road on Thursday evening. One person was found dead, and police are investigating the death.

It’s unclear whether if there is any criminal connection to to the death. Police have not yet released information on the victim’s identity, gender or age.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

