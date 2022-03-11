Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Osage Beach

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police have launched a death investigation Thursday evening in Osage Beach.

Police say the death stems from a check well-being call in city limits. Officers responded to a home off of Red Bud Road on Thursday evening. One person was found dead, and police are investigating the death.

It’s unclear whether if there is any criminal connection to to the death. Police have not yet released information on the victim’s identity, gender or age.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: March Snow
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
Gage Bittner and Teresa Ireland are behind bars in the investigation.
2 charged as Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting near Seymour, Mo.
Police said Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home day care.
Mother shares red flags she didn’t see after Springfield babysitter arrested
Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday....
Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition

Latest News

Sexual assault survivor bill receives support, controversy in Missouri Senate
ways to stretch your dollar at the gas pump
On Your Side: Five ways to save at the pump
On Your Side: Five ways to save at the pump
Springfield city officials, citizens react to Missouri House passing bill for guns on buses and chur