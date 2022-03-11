First responders pay respects as procession for fallen Joplin officer makes way through Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement officers and first responders around southwest Missouri paid respects to fallen Joplin officer Ben Cooper on Friday morning as he was escorted to Republic.

Cooper died in the line of duty after responding to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect died in the incident and announced a second officer, identified as Jake Reed, would not recover from his injuries.

On Friday, several agencies, including the Republic and Brookline fire districts, lined up along the James River Freeway Bridge near Highway MM to salute Cooper.

Officials with Republic and Brookline say that its important to unite with other first responders when tragic events like this happen.

“It definitely goes to show the fire service as a whole that every agency links together and comes together and unites for this stuff,” said Will Glenn with the Brookline Fire Protection District. “It doesn’t matter what the shield says on my head, we are all one and we all come together and we are all one industry.”

Cooper died after responding to the initial disturbance call, during which the suspected shooter, Anthony Felix, opened fire on him. Funeral arrangements are expected be announced in the upcoming days.

