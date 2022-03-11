Advertisement

Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37

Cora Faith Walker
Cora Faith Walker(St. Louis County Government)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Cora Faith Walker, a former Missouri State Representative with ties to St. Louis County, has died at the age of 37.

St. Louis sister station KMOV reports Walker was the chief policy advisor to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. She served in the state legislature from 2017-2019, representing the 74th District, which parts of north St. Louis City and North St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page sent out a statement to KMOV:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Cora Faith Walker. Cora walked into my office every day with a hundred ideas and the determination to do them. She was a passionate public servant who advocated for women, newborns, survivors of sexual violence, reproductive rights, seniors, and frontline healthcare workers. She will be greatly missed by her St. Louis County government colleagues and me. We offer our condolences to her husband, Tim, and her parents.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) sent the following statement:

“We are all shocked and heartbroken at the sudden loss of an incredible friend and a brilliant advocate for so many. Cora Faith will be remembered as a fighter and a person who dedicated her life to making the world better.”

The cause of Walker’s death is not known at this time. She just turned 37 years old on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday....
Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition
Warmer by Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend One Cold, One Warm
Rocky Dodson faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36.
Omaha (Ark.) High School principal charged with murder in wife’s death
Gage Bittner and Teresa Ireland are behind bars in the investigation.
2 charged as Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting near Seymour, Mo.
HAZMAT crew in Fair Grove.
Springfield HAZMAT crew responds to situation in Fair Grove

Latest News

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions to his players in the second half of an...
REPORTS: Cuonzo Martin out as Mizzou basketball coach after five seasons
Federal mask mandate on planes and public transit stretches through April
Warmer by Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend One Cold, One Warm
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Report: Missouri Tigers fire Cuonzo Martin as head men’s basketball coach
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife