Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Cora Faith Walker, a former Missouri State Representative with ties to St. Louis County, has died at the age of 37.

St. Louis sister station KMOV reports Walker was the chief policy advisor to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. She served in the state legislature from 2017-2019, representing the 74th District, which parts of north St. Louis City and North St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page sent out a statement to KMOV:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Cora Faith Walker. Cora walked into my office every day with a hundred ideas and the determination to do them. She was a passionate public servant who advocated for women, newborns, survivors of sexual violence, reproductive rights, seniors, and frontline healthcare workers. She will be greatly missed by her St. Louis County government colleagues and me. We offer our condolences to her husband, Tim, and her parents.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) sent the following statement:

“We are all shocked and heartbroken at the sudden loss of an incredible friend and a brilliant advocate for so many. Cora Faith will be remembered as a fighter and a person who dedicated her life to making the world better.”

The cause of Walker’s death is not known at this time. She just turned 37 years old on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.