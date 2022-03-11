Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: animal control has been looking for this dog’s owner now for almost two weeks

This Lab mix was found almost two weeks ago
By Leigh Moody
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has been waiting to be claimed for almost two weeks.

The male dog came into the shelter at the end of February. Despite being very thin, animal control does believe he has an owner somewhere.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he’s a little on the thin side though we’ve had him for about 10 days now and even with constant feeding, he’s stayed kind of skinny. I just think he has a high metabolism right now.”

That’s probably because he’s a young dog, barely out of puppyhood. They think he’s just about one year old and is a Lab mix of some kind.

He was found at the Verandahs apartment complex in the 500 block of west Bryant. He has beautiful gold eyes and a pretty brindle coloring.

He’s also very socialized and knows some basic commands. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also click the link below to go to their website. And if you need to submit an animal, click on the link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

