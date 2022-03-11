Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in north Springfield crash earlier this month

Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield on March 2.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has died from injuries he suffered in a crash in north Springfield earlier this month.

Police have identified Aaron Long as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Police say Long died on March 8 from injuries he suffered in a collision on March 2.

Investigators say Long was traveling westbound on Kearney Street at a high rate of speed before he struck the front end of a car pulling onto the street. Police say Long was ejected from the motorcycle and battled life-threatening injuries for several days. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the crash. If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Springfield police have investigated two traffic-related deaths in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

