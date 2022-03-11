MSHP recovers 200+ pounds of drugs in traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A recent traffic stop led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to more than 200 pounds of drugs in Lafayette County.

Troopers pulled over a driver on March 9 in Lafayette County. While investigating, troopers found 16.35 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.2 pounds of cocaine, 4.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl and 200 pounds of marijuana.

Troopers also found $7,400 in cash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.