Ozarks Life: Facebook page helps find literally what’s cooking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eat Springfield MO has two VIP cards for sale to help folks find new restaurants.

The money raised from the sales of VIP cards goes to benefit the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools and the CoxHealth Foundation.

You can find more on the Eat Springfield MO Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.