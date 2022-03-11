Advertisement

Ozarks Life: Facebook page helps find literally what’s cooking in Springfield

Terry Yarham created Eat Springfield MO to help locals find new restaurants
By Chad Plein
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eat Springfield MO has two VIP cards for sale to help folks find new restaurants.

The money raised from the sales of VIP cards goes to benefit the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools and the CoxHealth Foundation.

You can find more on the Eat Springfield MO Facebook page.

