The Place: Pancakes made with eggs & cottage cheese!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jo Manhart, aka The Egg Lady, stopped by the studio with a special recipe for pancakes that includes cottage cheese!

4 eggs

1 cup cottage cheese (small curd)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 TBS honey or agave

½ cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt (any salt is OK, but you may enjoy cooking with kosher salt, which is ‘saltier’

1/4 -1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Place the first 4 ingredients in a bowl and whisk

In a separate bowl whisk the dry ingredients, then stir into the ‘wet’ mixture just until combined, don’t over-beat. The resulting pancake will be knobby and in interesting globs.

Fry as in pancakes, using a bit of butter or oil in the skillet or griddle. Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until pancakes are set and golden

These freeze beautifully, just wait until they’re cooled off.

Let me know how your little one (or others) likes them; on the TV show, I said that my 90-year-old husband is always looking for a snack, and instead of a cookie, I give him these and he gobbles them up almost like my granddaughter Maddie! They are nourishing and filling. This recipe came from “weelicious”, and I increased the eggs to 4 instead of 3, after all, I am the egg lady!

Missouri Egg Council, Jo Manhart (573)874-3138

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.