Police investigate semi driver’s death outside of Fair Grove, Mo. gas station

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they found a semi-truck driver dead inside his cab outside of a Fair Grove gas station.

Officers responded to the Kum and Go on West Old Mill Road Thursday night.

Investigators say the driver’s company called the police to do a well-being check. After officers realized the truck was full of ammonia, a hazmat team responded to the scene. Investigators say they have ruled out foul play.

