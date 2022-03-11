Police investigate semi driver’s death outside of Fair Grove, Mo. gas station

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they found a semi-truck driver dead inside his cab outside of a Fair Grove gas station.

Officers responded to the Kum and Go on West Old Mill Road Thursday night.

Investigators say the driver’s company called the police to do a well-being check. After officers realized the truck was full of ammonia, a hazmat team responded to the scene. Investigators say they have ruled out foul play.

