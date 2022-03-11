Report: Missouri Tigers fire Cuonzo Martin as head men’s basketball coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri has fired Cuonzo Martin as its head men’s basketball coach, CBS Sports reports.
The move comes after an 11-21 season, which was Martin’s fifth with the Tigers.
Martin guided the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament bids and finished 78-77 with the Tigers.
Mizzou finished in the top four of the SEC just once during Martin’s time with the team. The team finished as low as 12th place in two different seasons.
He had one 20-win season at Mizzou.
