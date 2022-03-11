Advertisement

Report: Missouri Tigers fire Cuonzo Martin as head men’s basketball coach

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri has fired Cuonzo Martin as its head men’s basketball coach, CBS Sports reports.

The move comes after an 11-21 season, which was Martin’s fifth with the Tigers.

Martin guided the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament bids and finished 78-77 with the Tigers.

Mizzou finished in the top four of the SEC just once during Martin’s time with the team. The team finished as low as 12th place in two different seasons.

He had one 20-win season at Mizzou.

