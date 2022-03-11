Advertisement

REPORTS: Cuonzo Martin out as Mizzou basketball coach after five seasons

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions to his players in the second half of an...
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin sees only positives in having so many guys back, though, particularly for a season in which everybody must expect the unexpected. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(BILL FEIG | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Tigers basketball team and head coach Cuonzo Martin will part ways after five seasons.

Dave Matter, Mizzou insider for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, is among the first to report of Martin’s departure.

Martin, 50, is out as head coach after a five-year run with Mizzou. He had a 78-77, including a 35-53 record in regular-season conference games and a 3-4 record in the SEC tournament.

