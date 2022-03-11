REPORTS: Cuonzo Martin out as Mizzou basketball coach after five seasons

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Tigers basketball team and head coach Cuonzo Martin will part ways after five seasons.

Dave Matter, Mizzou insider for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, is among the first to report of Martin’s departure.

BREAKING: Cuonzo Martin will not return next season as the basketball coach at Missouri. Story coming at @STLToday. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 11, 2022

Martin, 50, is out as head coach after a five-year run with Mizzou. He had a 78-77, including a 35-53 record in regular-season conference games and a 3-4 record in the SEC tournament.

