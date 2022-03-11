Rogersville man sentenced for federal exploitation, fraud and weapons charges

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A federal judge sentenced a Rogersville man in federal court Wednesday for convictions in three separate cases.

Roy G. Harris, Jr., 57, was sentenced for convictions tied to child sexual exploitation, illegal possession of 19 firearms and a nearly $1-million investment fraud scheme. He will spend the next 30 years in federal prison without parole, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Harris was sentenced to 20 years on the child exploitation offenses, five years on the firearms offenses and five years on the wire fraud offenses for a total of 30 years. The court also ordered Harris to pay $809,260 in restitution to the victims of his wire fraud scheme and $5,000 to the victim of his child sexual exploitation and child pornography crimes.

Harris pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging him with wire fraud on Feb. 27, 2019. He was indicted in a second case on Aug. 23, 2019, and on a third case on March 23, 2021.

On Aug. 3, 2021, Harris pleaded guilty to all three counts of the second case – one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing an illegal firearm, and one count of unlawfully possessing an unregistered firearm.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Harris pleaded guilty to both counts of the third case – one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Regarding his wire fraud conviction, Harris admitted that he engaged in an investment fraud scheme from June 2014 to May 2017. The total loss to victims of his fraud was at least $921,250. Harris has paid back some of the money to various investors.

Investigators say Harris was the owner of two limited liability companies, Orthogistic, LLC, and Amniogistic, LLC. He was also the owner of a corporation, Orthogistic Labs, Inc. He solicited investments from individuals, including a victim identified in court documents as “P.K.,” a resident of New Jersey who invested $60,000 in Orthogistic Labs, Inc.

Harris made representations to these individuals that he knew were false, and used some of the money obtained from his victims for other purposes and for his personal benefit. Harris failed to tell investors that he had been convicted in 2002 of the felony crimes of fraud in the sale of a security, deceptive business practice, and stealing. In some cases, he told potential investors, including P.K., that he did not have any prior criminal charges or convictions for theft or related offenses.

After pleading guilty to wire fraud, Harris was in possession of 19 firearms, including 12 rifles and seven pistols, which were at his residence. One of the rifles, which was not registered, had a short barrel length and did not have a stock designed to be fired from the shoulder. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

While investigating the firearms offenses, law enforcement officers searched two iPhones that belonged to Harris. The phones contained images and videos of child pornography. Among them was an image of a victim under the age of 15 whom Harris met online and solicited to engage in sexual activity.

While awaiting trial on his firearms and sexual exploitation charges, Harris solicited at least one individual to murder several witnesses related to the firearms charges. Harris made video calls from the Greene County Jail to another person, whom he asked for assistance with murdering several people so that he would not have to serve a lengthy prison sentence. Harris offered to pay him with property, including a motorcycle.

Harris’ cases were investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Missouri Securities Division.

