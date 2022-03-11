Advertisement

Sexual assault survivor bill receives support, controversy in Missouri Senate

Missouri Senate.
Missouri Senate.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bill dealing with the rights of sexual assault survivors has been tabled in the Missouri Senate after several debates.

The bill is sponsored by Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder.

“I am a sexual assault survivor,” said Sen. Rehder. “My mother had gone through many times, growing up, and then as an adult, and my sister also, so I’m very familiar. It’s very personal to me. I think that that adds a better layer to it, because I can truly speak to how this how makes you feel.”

Sen. Rehder sponsored the bill to increase the rights of sexual assault survivors.

”We have a current bill of rights for sexual assault survivors, but portions of that are being challenged in court and is now at the Supreme Court level. So we wanted to be sure that we addressed that from the task force that we’ve done over the past nine or 10 months,” said Sen. Rehder.

An amendment by Sen. Rick Brattin would charge someone who shows pornographic material to students in school.

”Unfortunately, it’s happening in several school districts across the state,” said Sen. Brattin.

He says he doesn’t want children to see that in school.

“I think it’s terrifying to know that people that we place this trust in, the people that are supposed to be educating our kids, they’re now being subjected to this and it’s on their reading list,” said Sen. Brattin.

While the bill does have bipartisan support, it has been a topic of conversation on social media as well as the Senate floor.

“Unfortunately, some people have have now started using a tactic of, ‘Well, I’m going to put my controversial amendment controversial policy on this bipartisan bill, and we’re going to get it through.’ Then what happens is it gets filibustered and kills both policies. So that’s where this week, I just drew the line and said it’s not going to happen to this bill,” said Sen. Rehder.

Sen. Denny Hoskins discussed the social media aspect during a news conference earlier today.

”I’m hopeful that, that we can come to the conclusion, but literally, I think my quote offending tweets basically said that, yes, fortunately, we have a sexual assault survivor Bill of Rights in current Missouri State law, and I don’t see how that can be offending anyone,” said Hoskins.

The bill has been tabled for now. The Legislature has adjourned for Spring Break.

