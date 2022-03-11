Advertisement

Springfield HAZMAT crew responding to situation in Fair Grove

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield HAZMAT crew is responding to a situation Thursday afternoon over in Fair Grove.

Officials are responding to the 200 block of West Old Mill after a suspicious odor was reported in the area.

Additional details are limited. KY3 has reached out to police to request more information. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: March Snow
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
Police said Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home day care.
Mother shares red flags she didn’t see after Springfield babysitter arrested
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri attorney general files charges against Laclede County car salesman

Latest News

After halting roadwork on James River Freeway over the winter, MoDOT is returning to work next...
Get ready for return to lower speed limits and traffic delays on James River Freeway starting next week
Missouri Senate.
Sexual assault survivor bill receives support, controversy in Missouri Senate
Harrison, Ark. man asks ‘Pray for Ukraine’
Harrison, Ark. man asks ‘Pray for Ukraine’
A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: March Snow