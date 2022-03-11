Advertisement

Springfield police officers to be featured on ‘COPS’ TV episode airing Friday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department will be featured in a new episode of long-running TV show “COPS.”

The episode airs at 5 p.m. Friday on FOX Nation, a new streaming service for FOX News.

“COPS” is a TV series that follows day-to-day activities of law enforcement officers and films during calls for service. FOX Nation picked up the series for its 33rd season after it was dropped by the Paramount Network in 2020.

Langley Productions, a production team connected with the TV show “COPS” and the city of Springfield, agreed to a contract to film in 2020, according to documents obtained by KY3.

Per the contract, Langley Productions would be allowed to film ride-alongs with the Springfield Police Department “to promote the positive work and interactions SPD has in and with the community.” Crews filmed a variety of officers in Springfield during the summer.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says the production team has featured his department four times. He says each experience has been positive.

“They like coming here because we have a professional police department and we interact well with our citizens,” said Williams in a 2020 interview with KY3. “That made for good production and good TV, and we get along well with them when they’re here. They like highlighting professional, well-trained law enforcement agencies, so that’s a compliment to use that they want to come back.”

The Springfield Police Department was most recently featured in an episode of “COPS” in March 2019.

“COPS” released the following trailer Thursday featuring Springfield police:

“This is an opportunity for you to get a front row seat to the types of incidents our officers are called to on a daily basis,” said the Springfield Police Department via Facebook on Thursday.

