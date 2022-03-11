Springfield taxi company strives to keep rates low as gas prices continue to rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average gas price in Missouri is up 45 cents from last week, and those high gas prices make it difficult for cab companies to keep their prices down.

Yellow Cab Company in Springfield has been in business for more than 50 years. This is not the first time the business has dealt with high gas prices. Even though the price of fuel is increasing weekly, Manager Mike Butrick says he is trying to keep rates low.

“We’ve kept our fares about the same, we had to raise our rates about a year ago due to the gas prices going up slightly, but we look at it as kind of being a vicious cycle of things,” said Butrick. “If we decided to raise our gas prices, then maybe our customers would want to take us less frequently. Now if that happens and our drivers get paid less, we of look at it as like that. We try to help the community by not automatically raising our prices right off the bat.”

Back in 2008, the average price of gas in Missouri reached $3.94. Butrick says that the high gas prices are part of the cycle of the industry.

“We literally run on fuel,” said Butrick. “When my drivers are upset because the prices go up, it makes you a concerned business owner because, if our employees or our drivers aren’t happy then they’re not going to do their job as well. It’s just going back to the circle of events that can happen with stuff like that.”

Butrick is the third generation in his family to operate the Yellow Cab Company. The business provides rides to people within the Springfield area, but also travels as far as Tulsa and Jefferson City. Over the years, he has seen many changes in the transportation industry and tries to adapt to those changes.

“We can adapt as we have throughout the years but other things we try to stay the same to accommodate for the people of Springfield and everybody surrounding us,” said Butrick.

Butrick says that if gas prices continue to rise, he may have to increase the price of a ride.

