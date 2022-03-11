Advertisement

SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a popular Greek restaurant, Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022, in Northwest Washington. An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of the popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., reportedly killing two people and injuring others. Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident.(AP Photo/Carole Feldman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP/Gray News) — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., reportedly killing two women and injuring multiple other people.

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident.

“There are no indications that this was intentional,” said Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion. “We have a cooperative driver. He’s staying with us.”

He described the driver as elderly.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on a warm, sunny day in the nation’s capital. The restaurant is on a busy commercial strip with shops and restaurants, many of which have outdoor seating. Fire trucks lined the street, which was closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

The victims included seven patrons of the restaurant, The Parthenon, and one employee, said Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. They were transported to area hospitals.

The Washington Post and D.C. television station WUSA, citing authorities, report that two victims, both women, later died.

“We don’t know why it happened,” Donnelly said of the crash.

As part of the investigation, authorities are seeking video evidence from people who may have recorded the accident and are asking those who can provide additional information to contact them.

Asked if charges would be filed against the driver, Bedlion said that would be part of the investigation.

Authorities said they had activated the mass casualty response team to make sure that they had the resources on hand to treat the large number of patients.

