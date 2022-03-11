Advertisement

Tuscumbia, Mo. teacher, coach arrested on multiple sex crimes involving minor

Allen is charged with 2 counts of Sodomy and 2 counts of sexual contact with a student
By Marina Silva
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - A Miller County teacher is now facing multiple charges after investigators say he had sexual contact with a student.

Michael Jacob Allen is charged with two statutory sodomy charges and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

According to court records, the investigation into Allen began on March 1, 2022. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip from the Missouri Highway Patrol Courage 2 Report system saying Allen was providing alcohol to female students.

On March 3, the father of a victim called the Miller County Sheriff’s Office to report that his daughter had disclosed having a relationship with the teacher for the past year. Investigators say the father confronted Allen about it, who admitted to it.

According to court records, during a forensic interview, the student said she went to Allen’s home in February 2021. She told investigators he touched her and made her feel uncomfortable.

The student told investigators these acts continued for the next year. When the student would not want to meet Allen, he would get angry. The acts continued until March 2022.

KY3 checked the Miller County R-III website. Allen is still listed as a Physical Education teacher. He was also the girls’ basketball coach.

KY3′s Marina Silva reached out to Miller County R-III for a statement and has not heard back as of the time of this publication.

