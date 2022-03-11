On Your Side: Five ways to save at the pump

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you can save a few dollars, even a few cents while filling up your tank these days, that’s a big deal.

Try an app

This is a website we use to show you the lowest gas prices. Gas Buddy also has an app. It touts it can find you the cheapest gas in your neighborhood. But is it accurate?

Leave it to our On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds to find out. Ashley checked a few locations and find the prices to be correct.

Buy gas at a membership store

The cheapest price we found in the area was $3.59 at Costco. Membership stores historically have the cheapest gas prices.

Buy gas on Mondays and Tuesdays

It’s not just where you buy gas, but when you buy gas. Studies show Monday and Tuesday are the cheapest days to buy gas. Prices increase on weekends.

Buy away from major highways

Gas stations off the beaten path or at least, far from major highways usually have lower prices.

Check your tire pressure

“One of the number one things is to check your tires’ air pressure,” said Mike Quincy with Consumer Reports. “If the tires are underinflated, the tire has to work much harder to get down the road.”

Some of those gas-saving apps have their own cards. You can save a few cents on the gallon. Know that you might have to give your bank information.

On Your Side found several filed complaints from customers saying they didn’t get the correct discount. In most cases, the company rectified the complaints.

