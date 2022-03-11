Advertisement

On Your Side: Five ways to save at the pump

ways to stretch your dollar at the gas pump
ways to stretch your dollar at the gas pump
By Ashley Reynolds
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you can save a few dollars, even a few cents while filling up your tank these days, that’s a big deal.

Try an app

This is a website we use to show you the lowest gas prices. Gas Buddy also has an app. It touts it can find you the cheapest gas in your neighborhood. But is it accurate?

Leave it to our On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds to find out. Ashley checked a few locations and find the prices to be correct.

Buy gas at a membership store

The cheapest price we found in the area was $3.59 at Costco. Membership stores historically have the cheapest gas prices.

Buy gas on Mondays and Tuesdays

It’s not just where you buy gas, but when you buy gas. Studies show Monday and Tuesday are the cheapest days to buy gas. Prices increase on weekends.

Buy away from major highways

Gas stations off the beaten path or at least, far from major highways usually have lower prices.

Check your tire pressure

“One of the number one things is to check your tires’ air pressure,” said Mike Quincy with Consumer Reports. “If the tires are underinflated, the tire has to work much harder to get down the road.”

Some of those gas-saving apps have their own cards. You can save a few cents on the gallon. Know that you might have to give your bank information.

On Your Side found several filed complaints from customers saying they didn’t get the correct discount. In most cases, the company rectified the complaints.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: March Snow
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
Police said Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home day care.
Mother shares red flags she didn’t see after Springfield babysitter arrested
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri attorney general files charges against Laclede County car salesman

Latest News

After halting roadwork on James River Freeway over the winter, MoDOT is returning to work next...
Get ready for return to lower speed limits and traffic delays on James River Freeway starting next week
Springfield HAZMAT crew responding to situation in Fair Grove
Missouri Senate.
Sexual assault survivor bill receives support, controversy in Missouri Senate
Harrison, Ark. man asks ‘Pray for Ukraine’
Harrison, Ark. man asks ‘Pray for Ukraine’
A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for all the Ozarks Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: March Snow