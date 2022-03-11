ON YOUR SIDE: Greene County business owner charged over violations of consumer protection laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General has announced charges against a Greene County business owner accused of violating Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act.

James M. Enloe, 47, of Monett, is charged with two felony counts of deceptive business practices dating back to last year, according to Missouri court records.

The Attorney General’s Office says Enloe allegedly defrauded consumers in connection with his business, Enloe Exteriors. According to the allegations, Enloe promised home renovations or repair projects, including roof replacement, additions, and porch coverings, in exchange for large advance payments.

The charges allege that after taking several payments from consumers, Enloe only provided minimal supplies or partial work, and then abandoned the projects with no further communication with the consumers.

Consumers reported aggregate total losses of $19,150. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Sarah Carnes and John Grantham.

