Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Greene County business owner charged over violations of consumer protection laws

((Source: RNN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General has announced charges against a Greene County business owner accused of violating Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act.

James M. Enloe, 47, of Monett, is charged with two felony counts of deceptive business practices dating back to last year, according to Missouri court records.

The Attorney General’s Office says Enloe allegedly defrauded consumers in connection with his business, Enloe Exteriors. According to the allegations, Enloe promised home renovations or repair projects, including roof replacement, additions, and porch coverings, in exchange for large advance payments.

The charges allege that after taking several payments from consumers, Enloe only provided minimal supplies or partial work, and then abandoned the projects with no further communication with the consumers.

Consumers reported aggregate total losses of $19,150. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Sarah Carnes and John Grantham.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday....
Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition
The snow forecast is unchanged, but much of the area in light blue will be close to the 1" mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moving across the area today
Rocky Dodson faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36.
Omaha (Ark.) High School principal charged with murder in wife’s death
Gage Bittner and Teresa Ireland are behind bars in the investigation.
2 charged as Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting near Seymour, Mo.
HAZMAT crew in Fair Grove.
Springfield HAZMAT crew responds to situation in Fair Grove

Latest News

Authorities investigate Thursday in Fair Grove.
Police investigate semi driver’s death outside of Fair Grove, Mo. gas station
FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at...
TIMELINE: March 11, 2020 - What happened when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic two years ago
Springfield taxi company strives to keep rates low as gas prices continue to rise
The snow forecast is unchanged, but much of the area in light blue will be close to the 1" mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moving across the area today