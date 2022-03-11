Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield police warn of new phone scam

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is warning people of a new phone scam making rounds in the region.

Officers received several reports Friday of phone scammers posing as Geek Squad employees.

During the calls, scammers are asking people for their retirement account information. Police say many of these calls have targeted an older demographic, but this crime could happen to anyone.

  • Police offer the following recommendations to avoid phone scams
  • Never give any personal information to an unknown caller.
  • Always question the source of a call.
  • If you’re unsure, hang up and directly call the business.

If you’ve been a victim of a scam, CLICK HERE to file a police report. If you would like to report a scam to the Missouri Attorney General’s office, CLICK HERE.

