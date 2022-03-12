Arraignment hearing scheduled April 1 for Stockton, Mo. doctor charged in sex crimes case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - David Smock, a doctor charged with sex crimes in Greene and Cedar counties, is one step closer to standing trial.

Smock appeared Greene County court Friday to hear evidence against him in a motion hearing. He waived his right for a preliminary hearing, then bound over to circuit court.

Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County, Ark. Jail on Dec. 27, 2021, after he had been wanted and on the run from law enforcement for several days.

Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. He faces eight charges filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation, and a count of child enticement dating back to the summer of 2018.

Smock has an arraignment hearing scheduled for April 1 in Greene County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.