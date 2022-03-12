Advertisement

Arraignment hearing scheduled April 1 for Stockton, Mo. doctor charged in sex crimes case

Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.
Dr. David Smock/Harrison, Ark. Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - David Smock, a doctor charged with sex crimes in Greene and Cedar counties, is one step closer to standing trial.

Smock appeared Greene County court Friday to hear evidence against him in a motion hearing. He waived his right for a preliminary hearing, then bound over to circuit court.

Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County, Ark. Jail on Dec. 27, 2021, after he had been wanted and on the run from law enforcement for several days.

Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County. He faces eight charges filed by a special prosecutor, including one count of sexual misconduct, five counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation, and a count of child enticement dating back to the summer of 2018.

Smock has an arraignment hearing scheduled for April 1 in Greene County.

