Joplin-based business TAMKO matching donations to directly support families of fallen officers

A memorial organized for fallen Joplin Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper, who died from injuries in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - TAMKO Building Products, a Joplin-based business, is planning to match up to $25,000 in donations to directly support families of two Joplin officers killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

The Joplin Chamber of Commerce announced the effort Friday in support of three officers shot during an investigation on March 8. Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died from their injuries after responding to a disturbance call. Another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and hurt, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

TAMKO had already donated $25,000 to support families of the three officers. The company is now challenging area businesses to donate to the fund and plans to match up to $25,000 in donations through April 1. In addition to that, TAMKO will also match personal donations from its employees through April 1, up to $500 per individual.

Donations are encouraged to be made to the Fraternal Order of Police – Joplin. Funds are recommended to be designated to the following:

  • Wife of Cpl. Ben Cooper
  • Wife of Officer Jake Reed
  • Office Rick Hirshey

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the fraternal family of the Joplin Police force, which faithfully serves our community daily. We are deeply saddened by this unfathomable loss,” said TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys in a Joplin Chamber of Commerce Report. “To honor the sacrifices of these officers and their families, we urge businesses to step up and join us in donating funds.”

Joplin police responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday utside a store at the Northpark Crossing Shopping Center. Investigators say two officers exchanged gunfire. Investigators say Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin.

Cooper and Reed were shot in the incident. Police say Cooper died from his injuries, and noted Thursday that Reed would not recover from his injures. He was pronounced dead Friday night after procedures to donate organs.

Hirshey was shot and injured, but he will likely require multiple surgeries. Police a suspect shot Hirshey as he tried to box him in the area. Another officer, identified as Captain William Davis, fatally shot the suspect, Anthony R. Felix, near the same area. Police credit Davis for his actions and said other officers or citizens could have been killed without his response.

Joplin police say it has been decades since any officers had died in the line of duty. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

