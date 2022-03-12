Advertisement

Kansas City officer charged for not working off-duty shifts

(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer has been charged with stealing by deceit after he allegedly was paid for off-duty security shifts that he did not work, prosecutors said.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said Friday that Brandon Dean Sherman, 38, was charged after an investigation determined he billed a business, City Gear, more than $5,000 to work security shifts in January and February.

Video showed that Sherman was not at the store during those shifts, prosecutors said.

The police department’s economic crimes unit investigated after the department received a tip about Sherman, who was a patrol officer for four years.

The police department said in a statement Friday that the officer has been relieved of his duties.

“We regret that this occurred and are pleased that a department member brought this to our attention so swift action could be taken,” part of the statement read.

Sherman was issued a summons to appear in court March 23.

