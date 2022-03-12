Advertisement

Missouri Dept. of Conservation reports low water levels impacting boat ramps at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to use caution if they plan to use a MDC boat access points at the Lake of the Ozarks.

MDC says boat ramps have sustained notable damage over the past few months due to unseasonably low water levels.

“Water levels have been too near the ends of the ramp, so when boats are loaded back into trailers, the prop wash excavates a hole just below the ramp,” explained MDC Central Regional Resource Management Supervisor John George. “As a result, trailers have been damaged when the tires fall into those holes.”

While smaller boats or trailers may not have problems, George noted larger or longer trailers could be damaged.

Boat ramps affected by low water levels at the Lake of the Ozarks include:

  • Shawnee Bend Access
  • Coffman Bend Access
  • Wigwam Access
  • Brown Bend Access
  • Larry Gale Access

Conservation agents have also received complaints about impacted ramps on local Mid-Missouri rivers, including accesses along the Missouri River.

MDC agents are currently working to fill holes at affected accesses. Meanwhile, the public is urged to use caution and report damaged ramps to MDC by calling 573-815-7900.

