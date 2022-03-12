Advertisement

Missouri ethics panel finds Greitens followed election laws

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking...
FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ state campaign did not violate state campaign finance laws by spending money on his U.S. Senate bid an oversight agency ruled Friday.

Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission in December 2021 claiming that Greitens was using leftover funds from his gubernatorial bid to kickstart his U.S. Senate campaign.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid a sex scandal and claims of campaign finance misconduct. He’s now running for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat in a crowded GOP primary.

Greitens, a prolific fundraiser during his 2016 gubernatorial bid, had more than $1 million left in his state campaign committee bid when he stepped down. State campaign funds cannot be used for federal campaigns.

But the Missouri Ethics Commission found that payments made by Greitens’ state campaign committee after Greitens announced his U.S. Senate intentions in March 2020 were for services provided in 2020 or services specifically for the state campaign.

For example, the Campaign Legal Center had claimed Greitens’ state campaign committee spent $7,500 on media services March 20, 2021 that was used to book him March 22, 2021, on Fox News for his federal campaign announcement. The Ethics Commission instead found that the March 10 payment was for services provided to the state campaign back in August 2020.

“It was clear from the beginning no wrongdoing ever took place,” Greitens’ Senate campaign manager Dylan Johnson said in a statement Friday.

An Associated Press request for comment to the Campaign Legal Center was not immediately returned Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Jake Reed (pictured left) "will not recover" from injuries he suffered Tuesday....
Police: Second Joplin officer involved in shooting ‘will not recover’ from injuries, another officer in serious condition
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife
Cora Faith Walker
Former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday after being struck by a car near Chestnut and Main.
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Springfield
Authorities investigate Thursday in Fair Grove.
Police investigate semi driver’s death outside of Fair Grove, Mo. gas station

Latest News

FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Springfield woman files federal lawsuit against Family Dollar over rodent infestation
Springfield hockey players to face St. Louis Blues alumni in charity game
Today will be quite chilly (especially to start) with highs around 40°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flipping the pattern this weekend
Cold will retreat quickly