Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, first lady begin travels to Europe for week-long trade mission

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 31, sided with Gov. Parson in his decision in June to end several federal programs that provided enhanced jobless benefits for Missourians. The Republican governor said it was meant to prod people back to work, but Missouri Jobs With Justice, which filed suit on behalf of unemployed Missourians, said the decision was damaging to many people who lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Theresa Parson are making their way to the United Kingdom and Ireland as part of a week-long international trade mission.

The visit will include stops in Cambridge, London and Dublin. The couple will meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

“This is an exciting opportunity to support relationships with international companies, which are important to our state’s economic growth,” said Gov. Parson in announcement earlier this week. “Missouri-made products are sold and shipped to locations across the globe. I look forward to meeting with leaders and officials in the U.K. and Ireland as we continue promoting our state as an ideal location to grow and expand business.”

The United Kingdom and Ireland are key trade partners for Missouri, leading to nearly $354 million and more than $130 million in exports in 2021 respectively.

Gov. Parson and his wife left Missouri on Friday and will be abroad until next Saturday, May 19.

