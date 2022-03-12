Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, first lady begin travels to Europe for week-long trade mission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Theresa Parson are making their way to the United Kingdom and Ireland as part of a week-long international trade mission.

The visit will include stops in Cambridge, London and Dublin. The couple will meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

“This is an exciting opportunity to support relationships with international companies, which are important to our state’s economic growth,” said Gov. Parson in announcement earlier this week. “Missouri-made products are sold and shipped to locations across the globe. I look forward to meeting with leaders and officials in the U.K. and Ireland as we continue promoting our state as an ideal location to grow and expand business.”

The United Kingdom and Ireland are key trade partners for Missouri, leading to nearly $354 million and more than $130 million in exports in 2021 respectively.

Gov. Parson and his wife left Missouri on Friday and will be abroad until next Saturday, May 19.

